Fourth-ranked Penn State takes playoff push on the road for a passing test vs. Minnesota

This will be Penn State's fourth visit to Minnesota since Huntington Bank Stadium opened on campus in 2009. The Nittany Lions won in 2010 and lost in 2013 and 2019. ... Penn State has won its first four road games in a season for the first time since 2011. ... Penn State QB Drew Allar is third in the FBS in yards per pass attempt (9.8) and fifth in completion percentage (71.9) ... The Nittany Lions have allowed 49 second-half points this season for the second-best per-game average in the FBS. ... Minnesota is 2-1 against teams ranked in the AP Top 25 at the time of the game. The Gophers have never posted three wins against ranked opponents in one season.