More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Photography
Riders race in a "Motokazie" at the Wright County Fair
Participants aged from 4 to 65 years old, raced fast-paced dirt bikes and ATVs around the fairground's track.
Sports
Live at 7 p.m.: Lynx back home to face Los Angeles, follow on Gameview
After a busy day of roster news — the loss of Rachel Banham and return of Aerial Powers — follow the play-by-play as the Lynx open a three-game home stand.
Local
Man rescued after falling from 50-foot cliff in Chisago County
The 74-year-old victim is expected to recover after he was rescued by emergency personnel.
Eat & Drink
Rainbow Chinese Restaurant in Minneapolis finally reopens its dining room
The restaurant known for its cuisine and charismatic chef-owner Tammy Wong was one of the last pandemic holdouts.
Lynx
Banham out with broken thumb as Lynx try to snap three-game losing streak
The team also activated guard Aerial Powers for tonight's game at Target Center with the Los Angeles Sparks.