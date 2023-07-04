More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Cloud
Sauk Rapids man dies in crash in Sherburne County
The 60-year-old man died in a crash just east of St. Cloud on Sunday morning.
Local
Edina's Independence Day parade celebrates July 4th
After a rain delay, the hour-long parade featured veterans, marching bands, floats, horses, musicians, clowns and more. The parade started at the Edina City Hall and ended near France Avenue.
Local
Search continues for three men missing after swimming in a Minnesota river
Officials in Minnesota were searching Tuesday for three men who went missing while swimming in a river.
Local
Midmorning rain soaks Twin Cities; storms possible at dusk
The fireworks forecast is still uncertain, but a burning ban has been lifted in some northern Minnesota counties.
Local
States without affirmative action offer lessons for Minnesota's campus diversity efforts
Universities in California and Michigan saw drops in diversity after affirmative action bans — and the rebound has been uneven.