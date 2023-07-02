More from Star Tribune
Boaters take to water for Forest Lake Boat Parade
They turned out Sunday for a parade and to cool off.
Local
Experts say new PTSD law contains a provision that undermines treatment
Third parties should decide whether public safety workers can return to work and not the therapists who treat them, according to some experts.
West Metro
72-year-old drowns in Minnetonka pool
A 72-year-old man who drowned Saturday in a Minnetonka swimming pool has been identified.Peter James Fernholz of Lakeville died about 4:15 p.m. that day, the…
Local
Minneapolis businesses, residents at 42nd and Cedar want their on-street parking back
Between 50 and 70 on-street parking spots were removed when Hennepin County redid the intersection in the spring.
Weather
Hottest day yet of 2023 on the way for Twin Cities
Temps could reach 95 on Monday, the National Weather Service forecasts.