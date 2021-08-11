Fourteen Gophers volleyball matches will be televised on the Big Ten Network (BTN) during the 2021 season, the conference announced Tuesday, and another six will be streamed on BTN Plus.

ESPNU will televise three Gophers matches, including the season opener against Baylor in Madison, Wis., at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 27. The Gophers play Texas Christian in Madison at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 in their first match on BTN.

The Gophers home opener against Texas on Sept. 1 will also be on BTN.

Duo qualify for U.S. Senior Am

Jim Lehman of Minnetonka and Bob Rolston of Hopkins both shot 74s and survived a four-man, two-hole playoff on Monday at Minneapolis Golf Club to earn spots in the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 at Grosse Point Farms, Mich.

"This was a big deal this year — huge deal for me," Lehman said. "I qualified for this at age 55, 56 and 57. To have missed it for the last four times — the fifth being the COVID year, so now I'm six years removed from my last USGA championship."

Golf first for Aldrich

Betsy Aldrich, of Minnetonka and the defending MGA Senior Women's Player of the Year, shot a 3-over 75 Monday at Minneapolis Golf Club Monday to qualify for her first U.S. Senior Women's Amateur Championship along with Adele Peterson and Brenda Williams. The national tournament will be held at Point Clear, Ala., from Sept. 10-15.

Peterson, of Eden Prairie, was the co-medalist, and Williams, of Scottsdale, Ariz., was a shot back.

Peterson, who spent seven seasons on the LPGA Tour from 1986 to 1992, earned a trip to her first USGA championship since she played in the U.S. Women's Open at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa., in 1992.

Etc.

• Mitch Glasser, a 2012 Macalester graduate who played right field for Israel, was named to the All-Olympic baseball team for the Tokyo Olympics. He went 7-for-17 to rank fifth among all players with a .412 average. He scored four runs and had three doubles and four RBI.

• Karel Popper, a volunteer goalie coach for the Gophers men's and women's hockey teams the past three seasons, is leaving the programs to become an assistant coach of the Chicago Steel, the USHL team announced.

• Mitchell Roberts was named the St. Cloud State softball coach. He was the pitching coach at California in 2020 and 2021.

