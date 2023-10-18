MALIBU, Calif. — A multicar crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu killed four people and injured two others Tuesday night, authorities said.
The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
''Preliminary information indicates four vehicles were involved in a traffic collision. Four female adults were pronounced deceased at the scene,'' the county Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
Two others were taken to the hospital but there was no immediate word on their conditions.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
