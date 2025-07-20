Nation

Four teens stabbed during a 'pop-up' rave party in Oregon, police say

Four teenagers including one later arrested as a suspect were stabbed during a ''pop-up'' rave party involving hundreds of people on a public esplanade in Portland, Oregon, police said.

The Associated Press
July 20, 2025 at 6:20PM

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four teenagers including one later arrested as a suspect were stabbed during a ''pop-up'' rave party involving hundreds of people on a public esplanade in Portland, Oregon, police said.

Police were called to a report of a stabbing at 3:19 a.m. Saturday and found the outdoor party underway at the Eastbank Esplanade, a recreational path along the Willamette River.

There were multiple fights at the scene and four people with stab wounds were taken to the hospital, police said. Two had serious injuries and the other two required stitches or other bandaging.

Among the injured was a 19-year-old Hillsboro, Oregon, man who police identified as the suspect. He was jailed Saturday night following his release from the hospital on three counts of felony assault and three weapons violations, according to police and jail records.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

1 killed and 2 missing after a group is swept over an Oregon waterfall

One person was killed and rescuers continued searching on Sunday for two others after a group of people were swept over an Oregon waterfall, authorities said.

Sports

Trump's latest demand: Washington football and Cleveland baseball teams should change names back

World

Officials say 85 Palestinians seeking aid are killed in Gaza as Israel widens evacuation orders