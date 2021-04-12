In different ways, these four people ensure that Prince is more than a memory.

The painter

He never saw Prince in concert or owned any of his albums. But the day the music icon died, something compelled Dan Lacey to go paint outside Paisley Park.

"I was in the mood to do a large painting," Lacey said. "So I went down there and set up under the tree right across the street. I felt like this would be useful."

For the next year, Lacey, of Elko New Market, returned to Paisley daily with his easel and acrylics, and gave away paintings of Prince.

Now, in addition to painting two days a week in Chanhassen, Lacey has become the self-appointed caretaker of Purple mementos that fans leave on Paisley's fence and in the tunnel connecting Lake Ann Park with Prince's property.

"The most important thing I do is I retire things," he explained. And try to repair them and put them on display again.

Modest and soft-spoken, Lacey, 60, also has become an ambassador, cheering fans in person or via social media.

"I'm not the biggest Prince fan," admitted Lacey, who has never been in Paisley Park and has no interest in doing so. "But the fans have [embraced] me. It's a good group of people. Most of my friends now are Prince people from all over the world."

In the 1980s, the self-taught, Brooklyn-born artist painted portraits on a Las Vegas street and later in the lobby of the Rio casino. There, he met his future wife, a harpist who urged him to move to her home state of Minnesota about 25 years ago.

In 2000, he created a now-defunct Christian comic strip, "Faithmouse," in which he once questioned how Prince could sue his fans for posting copyrighted videos online. Then he received a "weird message" on his blog: "Dan, u don't know how it feels. One day u'll be famous and then u'll understand."

Yes, it was Prince.

With a whimsical streak, Lacey became known for incorporating pancakes in his portraits of famous people, including Barack Obama, Gillian Anderson and Kanye West. He sells his paintings — and reproduction prints — on Etsy. One original work was famously purchased by Seattle rapper Macklemore — a nude of Justin Bieber with a pancake on his privates.

Using photos and videos for inspiration, Lacey has painted hundreds of portraits of Prince, selling them for a couple of hundred dollars ($20-$40 for prints).

"These fans are honestly distraught," he said. "I'm doing something purposeful. I'm supporting the people who would like his legacy to stay alive. I'm just a hack, a happy hack. I'm happy to help."

The academic

As a 10-year-old, De Angela L. Duff sat on the floor of her grandmother's house, listening with headphones to her aunt's cassette of Prince's newly released "Dirty Mind."

"I saw the cover and it spoke to me, not about sexuality but I just saw total freedom," she reflected. "I saw a guy who could do whatever he wanted, dress however he wanted and, upon listening to the album, say whatever he wanted. I didn't know what the album was about."

That experience was Duff's first step in becoming what she calls a "Purple Nerd." She has spent the past five years organizing academic symposia, hosting podcasts and staging special events and discussions about Prince.

A provost and professor of integrated digital media at New York University, Duff has shelled out anywhere from $500 to $10,000 of her own money to present free Prince events (live and now virtual), which are not affiliated with his estate. As many as 2,000 people have tuned in.

"I'm doing this to keep the name of Prince on the lips of the children," said Duff, 50. "It's important that I do these at academic institutions, so students are introduced to Prince."

She doesn't teach any classes on Prince at NYU but Duff — a designer by trade — invites students into her campus office decorated with Prince posters. "If the student goes, 'What's up with you and Prince?' that's when I tell them: I want Prince's music to live."

Duff might spend anywhere from two to 12 hours a day preoccupied with Prince. Luckily, her husband is a Purple fan, too.

"Prince was extremely important to me. I didn't have an ideal childhood. He gave me something to look forward to," said Duff, who has been to Paisley Park four times since Prince passed. "I know the power of music. I want to make sure other people understand the power of music."

Even though she's a serious Prince collector (especially concert and rehearsal tapes), Duff is not a one-artist obsessive. She's also into Betty Davis, the funk-rock singer who was briefly married to Miles Davis, and such jazz vocalists as Sarah Vaughan and Billie Holiday. But she needs her regular paisley fix.

"One of the reasons I've listened to Prince so much is when the real world lets you down, I always go to the Purple World, where everything is cool and really fantastic."

The tribute artist

Marshall Charloff was set to premiere his new one-man Prince tribute show, "Purple Piano," in Las Vegas this month. But he had to trim it from two hours to 70 minutes. That wasn't even the most challenging part of his dive into Sin City.

"The producer of the show assumed I was tracking [prerecording] parts of the piano," said Charloff, a veteran Twin Cities musician. "It speaks to what the assumption is in Vegas, that everything is fake. So they've installed cameras above my piano to show the audience that I'm playing piano."

With a wig, makeup and the right outfit, Charloff can uncannily suggest the Minnesota icon. For 10 years, he's starred in a Prince tribute show with the Minneapolis-based band Purple Xperience, playing 80 concerts a year throughout North America and Europe. He's even performed with two dozen orchestras.

"I bleed purple," he acknowledged.

Unannounced, Prince checked out Purple Xperience one night and later gave his blessings to Dr. Fink, a member of the tribute band who played keyboards with Prince's Revolution. "Matt [Fink] told me that Prince thought the musicianship was right on but to calm down the costuming," said Charloff.

Prince's death spelled a change for the Purple Xperience: Suddenly younger people started coming to the shows.

"Folks were bringing their kids in large numbers," observed Charloff. "I'm keeping his legacy and memory alive."

Reared in St. Louis Park, Charloff, 54, started piano at 15 and has gigged as a dueling pianist and in such bands as Westside and 94 East. He also records original material. This winter, he released "Unperfect," his second solo album.

"Prince was a jazz musician disguised as a pop star," he opined. "I'm a jazzer. In smooth jazz, I found a lane that works for me."

Hardcore Prince fans will detect Purple shadings in Charloff's work — the dreamy ballad "Colours" has lyrics by Sharon Nelson, Prince's oldest sister, while the breezy lite-funk tune "Minneapolis Sound" salutes Charloff's heroes, including Greazy Meal, "Funkytown" producer Steven Greenberg as well as His Royal Badness.

"I didn't want to write a sad ballad about Prince or the loss I'm experiencing," Charloff said. "I made it about all these people that came before me and put us on the map."

The tweeter

Back in the day, Judi Feldman used to go to all kinds of concerts — U2, Pearl Jam, you name it. She regrets never seeing Prince live even though she was a big fan. She's making up for it now.

She spends four or five hours a day "Prince-ing," a word that her teenage son coined and that she submitted to the Urban Dictionary in 2019:

The act or the process of focusing all of one's attention on Prince Rogers Nelson. May be done in various forms, which include visual and auditory. Usually results in joy and satisfaction, but does not ever seem to be enough.

For Feldman, that means listening to his music, reading articles and posting Prince photos in special juxtapositions on her Twitter feed.

For 200 consecutive days, beginning July 20, 2020, Feldman posted photos of Prince in colorful outfits paired with pictures of birds of similar coloring.

"It's so logical to pair him with birds," said Feldman, who has amassed about 20,000 Prince photos on her computer. "Just the grace. He'd just disappear [like birds do]. The aesthetics. The obvious thing that birds sing."

Then starting Jan. 25, Feldman switched to Prince outfits juxtaposed with desserts. "I didn't think it was going to last this long because how many doughnuts and cupcakes and layer cakes can there be?" Followers tweet about the deliciousness of the pairings, she said with a knowing wink.

Feldman, 59, of Morristown, N.J., does her Prince-ing while working full-time as a human resources administrator for a home health care business.

Her husband and children, ages 19 and 22, tolerate her fandom but don't necessarily share in it. "My family is on Prince overload. Everywhere they look in the house, they see Prince. It's probably too much," she acknowledged. "They've accepted it at this point."

Feldman also hosts a Facebook group about the Minneapolis rocker but devotes far more time to the Twitter feed.

"For me, it's nice to be able to create Prince-related content that people enjoy and engage with," she said. "You can only take so much of what's going on in this world. Prince is my escape and my sanity at the same time somehow."

Twitter: @JonBream • 612-673-1719