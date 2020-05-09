Illinois running back Mar'Keise Irving is the latest top prospect to join the Gophers' 2021 class.

The four-star recruit, per 247Sports.com, announced his decision on social media Saturday. The 5-10, 175-pound back is a native of Country Club Hills, Ill., and a product of Hillcrest High School.

Irving chose the Gophers, one of two dozen offers he held, instead of programs such as Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

The Gophers' 2021 class now has 16 members, including five four-star recruits. It currently ranks sixth in the nation and second in the Big Ten conference, according to 247Sports.com. The site also ranks Irving as the No. 15 running back in the country.