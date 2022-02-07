Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from Springfield, Ohio, announced Monday that he has decommitted from the Gophers and is re-opening his recruiting.

Brown is the brother of Gophers receiver Michael Brown-Stephens and was the first player to commit to Minnesota for the Class of 2023.

"Thank you Minnesota," Brown tweeted. "No love lost."

The 5-10, 170-pound Brown committed to the Gophers soon after attending last season's opener against Ohio State. At the time, he had scholarship offers from 15 other FBS schools, including Michigan, Penn State and Wisconsin.