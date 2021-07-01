Four-star Westtown School (Pa.) 2022 guard Jameel Brown left his official visit Wednesday night impressed with the vision of new Gophers coach Ben Johnson and his program.

Brown, who is ranked No. 86 nationally by 247Sports.com, reopened his recruitment in the spring after committing to Purdue as a junior. Another Big Ten program made him feel right at home this week.

"It went very well," Brown said about the visit. "For it to be in the summertime, it was a high intensity practice I was watching. All the guys were locked in. I really liked the facilities. Everything was in one big [building] … I like their resources. It's a state school, so the whole state is behind Minnesota basketball. It was definitely a great visit."

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Brown said Johnson and his staff talked about wanting to bring in at least four freshmen next year who could help turnaround the Gophers after rebuilding with transfers this season.

"This is his first year, so he brought in a few grad transfers," Brown said. "He wanted my 2022 class to be the first class to jump start the program. I think he wants my class to be contributors right away."

Brown reportedly backed out of his commitment to the Boilermakers in March after Matt Painter's assistant Micah Shrewsberry took the Penn State coaching job. The Nittany Lions offered Brown a scholarship, joining the Gophers, Auburn, Marquette, Notre Dame and Xavier.

"I'm just looking for a coaching staff and program I can trust," he said. "Relationships are a big piece in my recruitment. I've got to feel comfortable with the coaching staff and the players. I was hanging out with the [Gophers] players at Top Golf. I got to see how they like the coaches and bond in their free time. I decommitted from Purdue because I just wanted to step back and see if I was making the right decision."

This AAU season, Brown plays for a stacked Team Final squad on the Nike EYBL circuit, which is led by five-star big man Jalen Duren, arguably the No. 1 player in the 2022 class. The Philadelphia native expects to make his college decision some time after the Nike Peach Jam in late July.

What would the Gophers be getting if they landed Brown?

"I'm a combo guard who can play point guard or off the ball," he said. "I can guard positions 1-3, score the ball and shoot. I feel like in today's game you have to be able to knock down shots and be a playmaker, so I feel like I'd fit well in a program like this."

The Gophers have hosted two national 2022 targets on official visits this summer, including 6-10 Mount Hermon (MA.) forward Danny Wolf, who came to Minnesota on June 16.

Johnson is also prioritizing Minnesota prospects with several 2022 in-state standouts having been on campus for unofficial visits this summer, including Cretin-Derham Hall point guard Tre Holloman, Totino-Grace forward Demarion Watson, Park Center guard Braeden Carrington, and Byron forward Ahjany Lee.