The pandemic has ended another Twin Cities four-star restaurant.

Burch, the dynamic steakhouse and pizzeria owned by Isaac Becker and Nancy St. Pierre, will not reopen. The restaurant has been shuttered since mid-March 2020, when Gov. Tim Walz temporarily closed the state's dining rooms in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"Nancy and I have bad/sad news," reads a statement that was sent to Burch employees on Wednesday. "Burch will not be reopening. The ongoing pandemic has made it impossible. We're very sorry."

The popular restaurant, located at Franklin and Hennepin avenues in Minneapolis' Lowry Hill neighborhood, opened in 2013 with a dazzling kitchen crew that included Becker, chef Daniel del Prado (now the force behind Martina, Colita and Rosalia and just-announced Josefina and Pizza Fina in Wayzata) and pastry chef Shawn McKenzie, who now owns Café Cerés with del Prado.

"Burch was a great restaurant with great memories that Nancy I were always very proud of," the statement went on to say. "When we opened Burch we had always envisioned it becoming a Minneapolis institution that would be around for decades. It breaks our heart to have to make this decision."

Burch was the Star Tribune's 2013 Restaurant of the Year. Becker — a James Beard award winner — and St. Pierre also own top-rated 112 Eatery, Bar La Grassa and Snack Bar. All have remained temporarily closed since March.

Nancy St. Pierre and Isaac Becker were the force behind Burch. They also own 112 Eatery, Bar La Grassa and Snack Bar.

Becker declined to immediately comment.

"I don't have a lot to add," he said.

Nearly 100 Twin Cities restaurants have closed since the start of the pandemic, including a rash of four-star properties, including the Bachelor Farmer, Bellecour, Butcher & the Boar and In Bloom.

Rick Nelson • @RickNelsonStrib