CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — An altercation in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin early Saturday has left four people injured by stab wounds.
The Chippewa Herald reported that the Chippewa Falls Police Department responded to a call reporting that multiple people had been stabbed. Four people were taken from the scene by medics, including two who appeared to be in critical condition.
The police said the people involved appeared to know each other, but several fled before police arrived.
