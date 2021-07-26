Two adults and two children from California died Sunday night in a crash in Le Sueur County.

Authorities identified the dead as John St. John, 54, Jill St. John, 56, both of Piedmont, Calif., a 13-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy. They were riding in a Ford Expedition that collided with a Chevrolet Silverado about 11:30 p.m. at the intersection of Le Sueur County roads 15 and 22 in Sharon Township, Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason said.

Three others also from California who were in the Expedition were hurt and taken to hospitals. The survivors included a 41-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy who were taken to HCMC in Minneapolis. A 7-year-old boy was taken to Children's Hospital, Mason said.

The driver of the Silverado, a 41-year-old man from Le Sueur, Minn., was taken to a hospital in Mankato, the sheriff said.

Authorities are investigating, but said alcohol did not appear to be a factor. No other details were immediately released.

