Wires

Four people arrested in killing of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor

Four people arrested in killing of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 16, 2024 at 12:00AM

LOS ANGELES — Four people arrested in killing of 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

A majority of Parliament elects Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Thailand's prime minister

A majority of Parliament elects Thaksin's daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra as Thailand's prime minister.

Wires

Palau's president says China is weaponizing lucrative tourism over his refusal to break ties with Taiwan

Wires

Ernesto strengthens into a Category 2 hurricane as it approaches Bermuda, forecasters say