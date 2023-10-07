VIENNA, Austria — Austrian police say four people were wounded Saturday evening in a shooting on a street in the capital, Vienna.
The shooting happened in the city's Floridsdorf district, Vienna police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Police said that four people were shot in the street and that the gunmen fled in cars. The conditions of those injured weren't immediately clear.
Austria's public broadcaster said police later seized two cars and arrested four suspects, all Bosnian nationals.
The news site Kronen said the shooting appeared to be linked to a feud between criminal gangs.
Police didn't immediately release any information about a possible motive.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead
The unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday stunned Israel. It launched airstrikes in Gaza, with its prime minister saying the country is now at war with Hamas and vowing to inflict an ''unprecedented price.''
World
Two 6.3-magnitude earthquakes kill dozens and injure many more in western Afghanistan
Two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes killed dozens of people in western Afghanistan on Saturday, the country's national disaster authority said.
World
Days after deadly missile strike on Ukrainian cafe, grief and a search for answers
U.N. and local investigators searched for answers on Saturday at the site of a Russian missile strike on a small Ukrainian village that days earlier turned its sole cafe to rubble and killed nearly 52 people gathered for a dead soldier's wake, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top officials in Kyiv. Local residents that same day began laying their lost friends to rest.
World
A seventh man accused in killing of an Ecuador presidential candidate is slain inside prison
A seventh man accused in the August assassination of an Ecuadorian presidential candidate was killed inside a prison in Ecuador's capital, authorities said Saturday, a day after six others allegedly linked to the crime were slain in a different lockup.
World
5 things to know about the Hamas militant group's unprecedented attack on Israel
Without warning on Saturday, Gaza's militant Hamas rulers attacked Israel by air, land and sea. Millions of Israelis in the country's south awoke to the searing sound of incoming rockets and the inevitable thud of impact. Air raid sirens wailed as far north as Tel Aviv. Israel's anti-rocket interceptors thundered in Jerusalem.