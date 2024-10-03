Wires

By The Associated Press

October 3, 2024 at 11:18AM

BEIRUT — Four paramedics wounded, Lebanese soldier killed in Israeli strike while evacuating wounded in the south, officials say (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the paramedics were killed).

