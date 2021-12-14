Gophers defenseman Brock Faber, who helped the United States to a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Hockey Championships, is one of six players returning to this year's team.

Faber, from Maple Grove, is one of four native Minnesotans on the team. He is joined by Gophers center Chaz Lucius (Grant), St. Cloud State defenseman Jack Peart (Grand Rapids) and Minnesota Duluth defenseman Wyatt Kaiser (Andover).

Gophers winger Matthew Knies (Phoenix) and UMD forward Dominic James (Plymouth, Mich.) also made the team.

The U.S. announced its 25-player roster after cutting five players Tuesday. Other returning players are forwards Matty Beniers of Michigan, Brett Berard of Providence and Landon Slaggert of Notre Dame; and North Dakota defensemen Tyler Kleven and Jake Sanderson.

The tournament, for players younger than 20, runs from Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta.

Peart was taken 54th overall by the Wild in this year's draft.

Five other other Wild draft picks will also be in the tournament.

Center Marat Khusnutdinov, the 37th overall pick in 2020 who plays for SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL, will be on the Russian junior team.

Goalie Jesper Wallstedt (20th overall in 2021) is on Team Sweden. He plays in the Swedish Elite League for Lulea.

Defensemen Carson Lambos (26th overall in 2021) and Ryan O'Rourke (39th overall in 2020) are on the Canadian team. Pavel Novak (146th overall in 2020) will skate for the Czech Republic. Those three are all playing junior hockey in Canada — Lambos for Winnipeg, O'Rourke for Sault Ste. Marie and Novak for Kelowna.