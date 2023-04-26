Responding to criticism from four DFL Muslim legislators about a recent Star Tribune editorial cartoon they described as racist and Islamophobic, the newspaper's publisher Wednesday apologized.

"I'm sorry that the Star Tribune published it," CEO and publisher Steve Grove said in a statement to the Star Tribune. "We will work harder to do better as an organization to ensure we're holding ourselves and our community accountable in constructive ways that speak to our values of respect and integrity."

The four legislators, along with many allies, including Attorney General Keith Ellison and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, held a state Capitol news conference to condemn recent vandalism at mosques. After the news conference, the legislators issued the written statement that focused criticism on the Star Tribune.

"Globally, many Muslims report not being respected by those in the West, and this cartoon adds to that sentiment right here in Minnesota," the statement said. A news release attributed the comments to Reps. Hodan Hassan, Samakab Hussein and Mohamud Noor and Sen. Omar Fateh. Hussein represents St. Paul. The other three represent Minneapolis.

Grove, who is in his second week as publisher, said that he's spent a lot of time in recent days speaking with readers and community leaders, including Muslims.

"It's clear to me that the intent of the cartoon did not match its impact," Grove said. "While the cartoonist was trying to support the decision of the Minneapolis City Council, the piece drew many – particularly those in the Muslim community — to feel disrespected by its depictions."

The cartoon at issue ran Sunday in the Star Tribune's opinion section, which is run separately from the news department. It was the first editorial cartoon published from recently hired cartoonist Mike Thompson. It featured an image of a man grousing to a woman that the recently amended noise ordinance allowing the Muslim call to prayer at any time would make Minneapolis "too noisy." In the second image, the same couple stood inside a home while four masked assailants fired guns.

As the editorial cartoonist, Thompson works independently of reporters and editors in the newsroom. While his intent with the cartoon is open to interpretation, the legislators said they were disappointed, called the image "blatantly racist" and noted that the two mosque fires came after the cartoon was published.

The lawmakers' statement said the cartoon insinuated that Islam and the call to prayer are weapons that incite violence and cause "death among innocent victims, similar to what guns do."

Ellison, who is Muslim, spoke briefly at the news conference, condemning the mosque attacks, but he did not mention the cartoon.

After the news conference, Carter said in a written statement, "An attack on a mosque is an attack on every place of worship and fundamentally undermines our right to freely practice our beliefs. As leaders and neighbors, we must ensure that our rhetoric never inspires the kinds of sentiments that could end up pouring out in hateful ways."

Staff writer Katie Galioto contributed to this report.