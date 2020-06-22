A five-team "pod" of Northwoods League teams, including four from Minnesota, will begin a shortened season on July 1 that is scheduled to run through August 20.
Teams in St. Cloud, Rochester, Mankato and Willmar, as well as a Waterloo, Iowa., team, will begin play in the summer league that attracts college players from around the country.
A three-team grouping began play in North Dakota last week, with all of them playing in Bismarck. Six teams in Iowa and Wisconsin and three teams in Michigan are also scheduled to begin their seasons on July 1.
Game schedules and more about the league can be found on the Northwoods League website.
