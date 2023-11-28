WARSAW, Poland — Four miners died after a pipeline filled with water burst in a coal mine deep below ground in southern Poland, Polish media reported on Tuesday.
The all-news station TVN24 reported that the fatal accident occurred in the Sobieski mine in Jaworzno, a town in the coal-mining region of Silesia, not far from Poland's borders with Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
TVN24 quoted a spokesman for the mining authority, Piotr Strzoda, as saying the uncontrolled pipeline rupture happened at a depth of 600 meters (1,970 feet) underground. A brigade of six miners were working on flushing the pipeline at the time.
He said that four people were killed, one was injured and one was not hurt.
