DALTON, Ga. — An investigation is underway in northwest Georgia after authorities said four men were found dead in a park.
Four men found dead in a park in northwest Georgia, investigation underway
An investigation is underway in northwest Georgia after authorities said four men were found dead in a park.
By The Associated Press
Deputies were dispatched to Pleasant Grove Park in Dalton around 11:15 p.m. Saturday after reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found four dead Hispanic men, the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Authorities said they're looking for an SUV and a dark color hatchback, both of which they said are likely to have been hit by gunshots.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help local authorities.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Democrats sue to block Georgia rules that they warn will block finalization of election results
Georgia's Democratic Party sued Monday to block two recent rules adopted by the State Election Board that could be used by county officials who want to refuse to certify an election, potentially causing delays in finalizing the state's results.