Four juveniles were injured and one was killed when the car they were in struck a tree and split in two Saturday evening on Settlers Ridge Parkway in Woodbury.

People who live at the parkway near Sundance Way called 911 shortly after 11 p.m. to report the crash, and Woodbury Public Safety said other callers said they heard a crash.

First responders arrived at 11:11 p.m. and began working on five people riding inside the 2015 Honda Accord. One person was thrown from the car and died at the scene. The other four had to be extricated from the car.

According to emergency dispatch audio, three of the four occupants are 17 years old and one is 16. The age of the driver was not released, but Woodbury Police Commander John Altman said in a statement that all involved are juveniles.

"There's a lot of emotion for everyone to process," Altman said, "and our hearts are heavy for all those involved and affected by this crash."

The four who were injured were taken to Regions Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital. Their conditions were unknown Sunday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation and authorities are not releasing identities of those involved at this time.

The State Patrol is reconstructing the crash.

Asked whether high speeds were involved in the crash, Altman said in an e-mail that he's waiting for the State Patrol's report, "but it is definitely an area of interest when the severity of damage is taken into account."

