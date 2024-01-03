Investigators on Wednesday continued to look into what caused a crash between a Metro Transit bus and a vehicle that left four people hurt.

The incident happened about 10:15 a.m. when a Metro Transit Route 30 bus collided with a car then crashed through a brick retaining wall near the intersection of NE. 3rd Street and Broadway. A light pole was also damaged, authorities said.

Three passengers and the bus driver were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Metro Transit Police Department spokeswoman Nikki Muehlhausen.

The driver of the car, who was the lone occupant in the vehicle, was not seriously hurt and declined medical attention, Muehlhausen said.