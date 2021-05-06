ST. CLOUD – A tense, hourslong standoff continued Thursday night at a St. Cloud bank despite the release of four employees taken hostage during an early afternoon robbery.

Six hours into the standoff, two women and one man who had been held hostage at the Wells Fargo bank at 200 S. 33rd Av. ran out the bank's front door, one by one, several minutes apart. From across the street, hundreds of onlookers erupted into applause and cheers as each freed hostage emerged.

The first, a woman who was wearing a face mask, ran out toward armed SWAT team members with her hands up, holding a cellphone in one hand. She was quickly pat-searched by police and escorted to safety.

Just after she fled the bank, video showed someone briefly opening the door from the inside and tossing what appeared to be dollar bills into the air.

A few minutes later, a second woman emerged and was led to safety. And just before 8 p.m., a male bank employee emerged unharmed. A few minutes later, a fourth person, a woman, walked out.

It was not clear how many other bank employees were still being held hostage in the bank, where a robbery was reported shortly after 1:45 p.m. Police said negotiations were continuing and that there were no reports of injuries.

According to police scanner audio, a teller at the drive-through posted a sticky note on the window with a telephone number for law enforcement to call.

Earlier, law enforcement officials said that an unspecified number of hostages were being held by a male suspect. Scanner audio said there were "six to eight" employees inside before four people were released.

"We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues," Wells Fargo said in a prepared statement.

Company spokeswoman Staci Schiller said a man with "some sort of weapon" took a small number of people captive, all of them employees.

St. Cloud police and the FBI responded to the incident, while officers from nearby Sartell and Waite Park helped close off roads and keep people a safe distance away. Two armored vehicles were parked near the bank's front door.

Hundreds of people watched the drama unfold from across the street.

St. Cloud resident Abdi Kadir said he was in the bank drive-through just before 2 p.m. when the teller hurriedly told him to leave. As he drove off, he saw people running out the bank's front door, he said.

Abdi Ugas, also of St. Cloud, said he was in the bank for an appointment from about 11 a.m. to noon. "I'm so lucky" to have just missed the robbery, he said.

"We pray for the safety of the staff," said Farrah Aden, who was watching the scene with Kadir and Ugas.

jenny.berg@startribune.com • 763-234-9882

paul.walsh@startribune.com • 612-673-4482