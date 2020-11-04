Hennepin County voters were set Tuesday to reshape the County Board, where three longtime incumbents decided not to run again. In Ramsey County, three commissioners from suburban districts were seeking re-election.

Election results were not available at this time.

Hennepin County

The state’s most populous county, where commissioners oversee a $2.5 billion budget, will see at least three new County Board members in 2021.

Brooklyn Park Mayor Jeff Lunde and De’Vonna Pittman, the county’s disparity reduction coordinator, were competing for the First District seat in the northeastern suburbs held since 1993 by Commissioner Mike Opat. Lunde, who has served as mayor since 2011, points to his experience as a collaborator who get things done. Pittman, a county employee for 18 years, wants to work on shrinking the county’s disparities.

In the southwestern Sixth District, Chris LaTondresse, vice chairman of the Hopkins school board, was facing Dario Anselmo, a former Edina legislator who once owned the Fine Line Music Cafe, for the seat vacated by Commissioner Jan Callison. LaTondresse says his priority would be affordable housing, while Anselmo wants to improve delivery of county services.

Danny Nadeau, the assistant to departing Commissioner Jeff Johnson, was competing with technical architect Kevin Anderson for Johnson’s seat in the county’s large northwestern Seventh District. Nadeau wants the board to focus more attention outside the cities, while Anderson is interested in improving mental health and other human services.

Commissioner Debbie Goettel was being challenged in the Fifth District by Boni Njenga, a community leader and advocate for evidence-based policymaking.

Ramsey County

Three commissioners on the Ramsey County Board, which commands a $760 million budget, were seeking re-election. Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, who has represented the eastern suburbs of the Seventh District since 1997, was facing a challenge from Kevin Berglund, a logistics director at a local nonprofit.

Commissioner Mary Jo McGuire was competing against Dan McGrath, a former business owner and lobbyist, for the central Second District seat. McGuire, a former legislator, was elected to the County Board in 2012.

In the county’s northern First District, Commissioner Nicole Joy Frethem, who was elected last year in a special election to fill the seat opened when Blake Huffman resigned, was facing Dennis Dunnigan, who works in the real estate industry.