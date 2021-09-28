Four people are without a place to live after fire swept through their north Minneapolis home Sunday night. One pet died in the fire that broke out at a home in the 3900 block of N. Dupont Avenue just before 11 p.m.
A resident called to report several people were in their yard with a gas can as the blaze broke out, said Melanie Rucker, a fire department spokeswoman.
Crews arrived to find a "heavy fire" on the front porch with the blaze extending inside the 1 ½-story house. Two adults and two children were able to escape uninjured, Rucker said.
The house was deemed uninhabitable, she said.
Tim Harlow
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
outstanding in its field
Urban mushroom farm receives University of Minnesota Extension agriculture honor
Nation
As daughter sought state license, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned agency head
Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary.
Business
California 1st to require hourly wages in garment industry
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday approved what he termed a "nation-leading" law requiring the garment industry to pay workers by the hour instead of for each piece of clothing they produce.
Local
Four displaced after fire damages north Minneapolis home
Four people are without a place to live after fire swept through their north Minneapolis home Sunday night. One pet died in the fire that…
Nation
California to mail every voter a ballot in future elections
Every registered California voter will get a ballot mailed to them in future elections under a bill signed Monday by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.