Four people are without a place to live after fire swept through their north Minneapolis home Sunday night. One pet died in the fire that broke out at a home on the 3900 block of Dupont Avenue N. just before 11 p.m.

A resident called to report several people were in their yard with a gas can as the blaze broke out, said Melanie Rucker, a fire department spokeswoman.

Crews arrived to find a "heavy fire" on the front porch with fire extending inside the 1½-story house. Two adults and two children were able to escape uninjured, Rucker said.

The house sustained extensive fire and water damage and was deemed uninhabitable, Rucker said.

The cause is under investigation.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768