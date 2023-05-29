MILAN — Italian firefighters said Monday that they have recovered four bodies from a northern Italian lake after a tourist boat capsized in a sudden, violent storm.
Divers searched overnight after a whirlwind overturned the boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew Sunday evening. The final body was recovered early Monday.
Firefighters said 19 people were saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore, or were picked up by other boats.
Firefighter video released Sunday showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.
The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit Lombardy Sunday evening, forcing delays at Milan's Malpensa airport.
