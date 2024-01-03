SOMERS, Conn. — Four children died Tuesday night in a fire that broke out in a two-family home in the northeastern Connecticut town of Somers.

The children, ages 5, 6, 8 and 12, were found inside the house where 11 people lived, fire and town officials said.

The fire broke out at about 10:30 p.m. and by the time fire crews arrived, flames were showing from windows in both the first and second floors, town Fire Chief John Roache said.

At least one person jumped from a window to escape the blaze. Roache said fire crews had a difficult time getting inside the home because a back entrance was blocked and flames prevented entry through the front door.

Roache said several other victims were taken to local hospitals. It was not clear Wednesday how many people were in the house at the time of the fire, how many were injured or the extent of those injuries.

''It's a tremendous loss for the town,'' first selectman Tim Keeney told reporters on the scene Wednesday morning. ''An incredible loss, a tragedy the town hasn't seen forever that I'm aware of. I've lived here my whole life.''

Four people lived in one apartment in the house and seven others occupied the other side, officials said. The house, located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Hartford, was destroyed.

Fire investigators remained at the home Wednesday in an attempt to determine the cause of the fire.