There’s a lot going on in “The Antidote” and one thing that happens because Russell takes her time is that her themes emerge gracefully — from the characters themselves, many of whom have back stories that echo each other. Cleo, who is Black, comes from people who were ripped from their homeland. Harp, who is Polish, came to America to escape the Germans who ripped his people from their home. Both now live on land stolen from, as the Antidote puts it, “the Pawnee, the Ponea, the Otoe and Missouria, the Lakota, the Dakota, the Iowa, the many people who were living here long before my family became Americans.”