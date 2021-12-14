DURHAM, N.H. — Marco Foster had 24 points as New Hampshire easily beat Keene State 92-54 on Monday night.
Foster hit 8 of 10 shots, all from beyond the arc. He added six rebounds.
Jayden Martinez had 16 points for the Wildcats (5-4), who have won four straight at home. Nick Johnson added 14 points. Sloan Seymour had 11 points.
Octavio Brito had 15 points for the Division III Owls. Jeff Hunter added seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
