Minnesota’s Waiting Child: Ronald likes music, basketball and camping

Ronald, 15, is inquisitive, curious and joyful. He enjoys asking questions, engaging in fun activities and making connections with others.
Ronald also likes listening to music. Some of his favorite artists are Michael Jackson, Prince and Queen. When his favorite songs are played, Ronald can be found dancing and singing along.
In addition to listening to music, Ronald enjoys playing video games, assembling Lego sets and building things. He is active and likes fishing and playing basketball. Camping is a favorite summertime activity for Ronald, especially when he can zipline or visit playgrounds. In his free time, he likes to visit animal shelters.
Ronald will need to maintain contact with his sibling and other family members. Inquiries from other states are being considered at this time, with preference for homes in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Oregon.
