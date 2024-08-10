Former YouTube CEO and longtime Google executive Susan Wojcicki has died at 56

FILE - YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki speakes during a conversation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 24, 2022. Her husband. Dennis Troper said in a statement on social media late Friday, AUg. 9, 2024 that Wojcicki, who was 56, died after suffering with small cell lung cancer for the past two years. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (Markus Schreiber/Associated Press)