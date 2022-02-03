A former Minneapolis grade-school teacher and youth basketball coach was sentenced Wednesday to a 12-year prison term for sexually assaulting four boys he had coached.

Aaron J. Hjermstad, 43, of Brooklyn Center, was given four separate sentences by Hennepin County District Judge Juan Hoyos — 12 years, about 7 1⁄ 2 years, three years and one year. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning Hjermstad will have to serve two-thirds of the 12-year-term before he is eligible for supervised release.

In November, Hjermstad was convicted of one count each of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and solicitation of a child. He was also convicted of two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

His victims were preteens at the time of the assaults, which occurred from several years ago to early 2020. The assaults occurred at Hjermstad's house when the boys spent the night before or after sporting events. He assaulted them, exposed his genitals to them and offered one money for sexual favors.

"So often children feel that sexual abuse is their fault," said attorney Jeff Anderson, who is representing one of the victims in a civil suit against Hjermstad and two Minneapolis charter schools ­that employed him — Harvest Best Academy and The Mastery School. "It is so important for these kids, and all survivors know that it's not their fault — it's never their fault when the adult they trust sexually abuses them. We applaud all of the courageous survivors and their families that have come forward and shared their truth."

Hjermstad most recently worked as a physical education and health teacher at the Mastery School, a K-6 charter school. He was also a basketball coach at Hospitality House Youth Development and Harvest Best Academy, and previously worked as a gym teacher at Excell Academy, also a charter school.

According to a news release from Anderson's office, Hjermstad was allowed to remain free between his conviction and sentencing, and fled Minnesota. He was later arrested in Idaho.

Anderson's office said that at sentencing, Hoyos told Hjermstad, "...You were put in a position of trust — you were trusted to teach and were trusted to be around children. You took advantage of these children and their families, and what you have done is unthinkable. I hope someday you get help for whatever it is that led you to commit these terrible acts."