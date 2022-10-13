HARTFORD, Conn. — A former official at Yale University's medical school was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in prison for carrying out a $40 million scam involving computers and other electronics.

Jamie Petrone was arrested last year and pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

According to the U.S. attorney's office, beginning in at least 2013 Petrone used her position as director of finance and administration for the school's department of emergency medicine to order millions of dollars of computer and electronic hardware for the school but shipped the goods to a company that paid her and resold them.

Petrone, 43, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, made individual orders of under $10,000 that ensured she wasn't required to seek additional approval, according to prosecutors. She used the proceeds for luxury cars, real estate and travel.

Petrone also filed false federal tax returns from 2013 to 2016 and didn't file any returns from 2017 to 2020, according to the U.S. attorney's office, causing a total loss to the government of more than $6.4 million.

In addition to her 109-month sentence, Petrone was ordered to pay full restitution and forfeit $560,000 seized from her company's bank account in addition to six vehicles including two Cadillac Escalades.

A message was left Thursday with an attorney representing Petrone.