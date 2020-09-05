The Charlotte Hornets fired radio announcer John Focke, a former Timberwolves and Lynx broadcaster, on Thursday for the use of a racial slur on social media last month.

He was suspended on Aug. 18, one day after he’d tweeted the N-word in a post about the playoff series involving the Denver Nuggets. He had said he accidentally mistyped the word Nuggets and apologized.

Focke was in his first season as an announcer and podcast host for the Hornets.

Ex-Gopher forward transfers to UMass

Garrett Wait, a Gophers forward from Edina who entered the NCAA transfer portal in June, has joined the Massachusetts hockey team, Minutemen coach Greg Carvel announced.

Wait, who will be a junior at UMass, had three goals and seven assists in 40 games for the Gophers.

Randy Johnson

Big honor for Holtz

Former longtime college football coach Lou Holtz will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Staff and wire services