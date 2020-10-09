Cappie Pondexter has gone AWOL twice and arrested in the span of a week, but has since been found safe.

The former WNBA and Liberty legend was first thought to be missing since Monday after those close to her were unable to get in touch with her for several days. Her wallet and phone were found in her home, according to multiple reports.

Pondexter, who a friend told The Athletic was "not in the best mental state," was arrested on suspicion of battery, according to the Associated Press. Police did not witness the incident and arrested Pondexter on someone else's complaint. She was released on her own recognizance Thursday morning. She was booked as "Jane Doe" after refusing to identify herself to police, but LAPD figured out her name after, according to TMZ.

After she was released Thursday, however, she reportedly wandered off alone, according to her representative, Chuck Walton, who relayed the information to TMZ. Eventually, Pondexter's friends and family found her a second time.

Walton shared a statement on behalf of her family Thursday evening.

"Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers," the statement said. "We are blessed to say that Cappie Pondexter has been located. It has been an extremely long week for us all. Her family and friends ask that their privacy be respected at this time. Thank you for helping spread the word and helping us find Cappie. God Bless you all. We are truly grateful. Make sure you always check on your friends."

The WNBA Players Association on Thursday shared a plea on Twitter asking for help finding any information about her.

"We are sharing this out of concern for our fellow WNBPA sister, Cappie Pondexter," the association wrote. "If you have any information, please contact authorities. Please help us spread the word and ensure that she is safe. Thank you."

Pondexter last played for the Indiana Fever in 2018, but has played for a number of teams, including most notably with the Liberty, over a 13-year career in the league.

Pondexter was the WNBA Finals MVP in 2007, named to four All-WNBA teams ('09-'12), given All-Defensive honors in '10, and the '06 All-Rookie team. She also has seven All-Star nominations and a gold medal with the '08 USA Basketball Olympic team.

___

(c)2020 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

_____

PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):