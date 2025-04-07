Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who led 2020 election probe agrees to surrender law license

A former Wisconsin state Supreme Court justice who spread election conspiracies and led an investigation into President Donald Trump's 2020 loss in the swing state agreed Monday to surrender his law license to settle multiple misconduct violations.
The state Office of Lawyer Regulation filed a 10-count complaint in November against Michael Gableman, accusing him of misconduct during the probe. The state Supreme Court ultimately could revoke Gableman's law license, although the court rarely administers such a harsh punishment against wayward attorneys.
The OLR and Gableman filed a stipulation with the Supreme Court on Monday in which they agreed an appropriate sanction would be suspending Gableman's license for three years. A referee overseeing the case and the Supreme Court must approve the agreement before it can take effect.
Gableman acknowledged in the filing that the complaint provides ''an adequate factual basis'' and that he couldn't successfully defend himself against the allegations.
Complaint linked to fruitless election probe
The complaint stems from Gableman's investigation into allegations of fraud related to the 2020 election that Trump narrowly lost in Wisconsin. Under pressure from Trump, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos hired Gableman to lead the probe.
The investigation failed to uncover any widespread fraud, but drew bipartisan derision and cost taxpayers more than $2.3 million. Throughout the seven-month inquiry, Gableman was sued over his response to open records requests and subpoenas and countersued. He was ridiculed for scant expense records, criticized for sending confusing emails and making rudimentary errors in his filings and called out for meeting with conspiracy theorists.
Vos fired Gableman in 2022, calling him an ''embarrassment" and saying he deserved to lose his law license. Gableman retaliated in 2024 by helping Trump backers trying to recall Vos from office, but they failed twice to gather enough valid signatures to force a vote.