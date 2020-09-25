Mikko Koivu, whose 15-season career with the Wild is ending, said Friday he’s preparing for “the next chapter in my life,” but hasn’t determined whether he will play another season or retire.

The Wild’s longtime captain said General Manager Bill Guerin told him in August that the team would not re-sign its all-time scoring leader.

Koivu, 37, made his debut with the Wild in 2005. He has remained in Minnesota, but said he’ll go back to his native Finland soon to continue training. He said he wants to get into game shape, recover from a knee injury and “prepare for the future, whatever that might be.”

Playing in Finland is an option if NHL teams show no interest. Koivu has been the captain of the Finnish national team as well, and is one of the country’s most-known celebrities despite living in Minnesota for more than a decade.

“You can’t prepare for decisions like these,” he said. “You can talk to people, but you have to go through it by yourself.”

The former All-Star center has been the team’s captain since 2009, and has been a finalist for the Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward.

He and his brother, former Montreal Canadiens captain Saku Koivu, are the sixth set of brothers in NHL history to each skate in 1,000 games.

Mikko is the franchise leader in numerous categories including games (1,028), assists (504), points (709), plus-minus (plus-70), shots (2,270), faceoff wins (10,354) and multipoint games (153). He’s also second in goals (205), third in game-winning goals (33) and sixth in blocked shots (557), contributions that suggest his No. 9 will be the first player jersey to hang from the rafters at Xcel Energy Center.

“You want to be loyal as a player, for the fan base, for the whole organization,” Koivu said. “When it’s not your option or not your decision it kind of makes it easier [to leave] if you want to keep still playing and put another jersey on.

“That’s something that I still have to think about, and be patient and see if the right opportunity comes — and you see if you can experience something that you haven’t.”

In February, Koivu opted not to waive the no-movement clause in his expiring two-year, $11 million contract to pave the way for a trade elsewhere. But signs of a potential separation did pop up during the season, with Koivu sliding down the depth chart to center the fourth line. He had four goals and 17 assists in 55 regular-season games while averaging the fewest minutes (15:34) since his rookie season.