Former West Virginia jail officers plead guilty to civil rights violation in fatal assault on inmate

The case has drawn scrutiny to conditions and deaths at the jail. Last year, West Virginia agreed to pay $4 million to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by inmates who described conditions at the jail as inhumane. Gov. Jim Justice's administration fired a Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation official and the chief counsel for the state Department of Homeland Security after a federal magistrate judge cited the ''intentional'' destruction of records in recommending a default judgment in the lawsuit.