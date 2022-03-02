Former WCCO Radio host Cory Hepola is joining the race for Minnesota governor as a third party candidate.

Hepola, who also worked as an anchor for KARE 11, is running as a member of the Forward Party that was recently founded by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

"We're not red, we're not blue, we're purple. We compromise here, collaborate, care for each other," Hepola said in a campaign announcement video. "And today we have hope that a positive leader, one of us who represents all of us, will unite us. Someone who understands our struggle, our success, and our potential is better together."

Hepola is the first third party candidate to enter the race. A long list of Republican candidates are also running to unseat DFL Gov. Tim Walz.

The Forward Party of Minnesota was formed this year.

"Our objective is to run candidates and win offices throughout the State of Minnesota while providing a beacon for good governance, policy reform, and political statesmanship," the party's website states.