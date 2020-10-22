Matt Blair, a six-time Pro Bowler who played more games at linebacker than all but two people in Vikings history, died Thursday, the team announced on its website.

Cause of death was not immediately announced. Blair, 70, had been dealing with complications from dementia in recent years.

“Matt Blair was a great presence at Vikings events and a tremendous teammate long after playing. He embodied the best of what it means to be a Viking,” said Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf, via the team’s website. “Matt is a Ring of Honor player whose legacy will live on forever with the franchise and in the community he loved.”

A second-round pick out of Iowa State in 1974, Blair played 12 seasons, all for the Vikings, and finished with 1,452 tackles, second-most in franchise history behind Scott Studwell.

Blair went to six straight Pro Bowls starting in 1977 and was Associated Press first-team All-Pro in 1980.

Only Studwell and Roy Winston played more games at linebacker in Vikings history.