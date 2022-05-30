Former Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney, the team's second first-round pick in the 2020 draft, died after a car crash in the Dallas area early Monday morning. He was 25.

"We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney," the Vikings said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff's current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon."

Gladney's agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed the details of the cornerback's death to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time," Overstreet said in a statement to the newspaper.

The Vikings selected the former TCU cornerback 31st overall in 2020, as they tried to rebuild their defense on the fly after parting with cornerbacks such as Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes. Gladney started 15 of the Vikings' 16 games in 2020, breaking up three passes and forcing one fumble.

He was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge in April 2021, and the Vikings released him after a Dallas grand jury indicted him last August. A jury eventually found Gladney not guilty of the charge, and the cornerback signed with the Cardinals in March.

"We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing," the Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."