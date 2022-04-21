Christyn Williams will miss her rookie season in the WNBA.

The former UConn women's basketball guard suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp, the Washington Mystics announced on Wednesday. Williams was drafted 14th overall by the franchise earlier this month.

"We are heartbroken for Christyn and will miss her greatly," Mystics general manager and head coach Mike Thibault said, per release. "She was off to a terrific start in training camp and I know she will work diligently to make a comeback next season."

Williams will undergo surgery. As of now, there is no timeline for her return.

"She will have our full support and all of our resources during her rehab," Thibault said. "She is part of the Mystics family."

In her senior season at UConn, Williams averaged 14.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She earned the Ann Meyers Drysdale award as the nation's top shooting guard and was named an All-Big East first-team selection in each of the last two years.

