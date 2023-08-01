Three former dancers have accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment in a lawsuit filed in California, NBC News first reported.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Los Angeles Superior Court, a spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email.

Former dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accused Melissa Viviane Jefferson (professionally known as Lizzo), her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring and her dance team captain Shirlene Quigley of creating a hostile work environment through sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment, according to the lawsuit.

The complaint says Lizzo drew attention to a dancer's weight after an appearance at the South by Southwest music festival in Austin, Texas, and pressured dancers to engage with nude dancers at strip clubs in Amsterdam and in Paris.

The documents also show accusations against Quigley, including harassing dancers about religion and shaming them for having premarital sex.

The lawsuit also says Quigley publicly discussed one dancer's virginity.

The lawsuit says those actions led to the creation of a hostile work environment.

Representatives for Lizzo and Quigley did not immediately respond to McClatchy's request for comment.

"Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed," the complaint says.

In a statement, the dancers' attorney Ron Zambrano elaborated on what he said was a hostile work environment.

"The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing," Zambrano said in an email to McClatchy News.