The Timberwolves entered free agency wanting to re-sign their own free agents, players like Kyle Anderson, Monte Morris, Jordan McLaughlin and Luka Garza.

After re-signing Garza on Monday, the Wolves lost Morris on Tuesday.

Morris agreed to a deal with the Suns, according to NBA national insider Shams Charania.

The Wolves dealt Troy Brown Jr., Shake Milton and a future second-round pick to the Pistons at the trade deadline for Morris who they hoped could be a scorer and point guard off the bench. But Morris had an injury-plagued season and never quite got his production off the ground. By the playoffs, Morris was out of the rotation.

Morris, 29, appeared in 27 games for the Wolves and averaged 5.1 points per game. Morris has been in seven NBA seasons and has averaged 10 points per game for his career. He averaged 2.3 points in nine playoff games for the Wolves last season. He had previously played under Wolves President Tim Connelly in Denver, where he began his career after being a second-round pick in 2017.

The Wolves still have at least two open roster spots to fill after re-signing Garza and drafting Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr.

Dillingham's arrival likely expedited Morris' departure since Dillingham will likely earn minutes in the backup point guard/bench scorer role the Wolves had pegged for Morris.

Anderson and McLaughlin remain free agents, though the Wolves were expecting to move on from Anderson, who may make too much money in free agency for a team that is already heavy into the luxury tax for next season.