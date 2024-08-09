Former tennis coach sentenced to 25 years for taking girl across state lines for sex

Federal prosecutors said in a news release that law enforcement in 2018 began investigating an accusation that he physically abused a 15-year-old student, and found that he began a sexual relationship with the girl when she was 13. The indictment accused Joyner of taking the girl to Georgia to have sex. Prosecutors said trial testimony indicated that Joyner engaged in sex acts with the minor in multiple states, including Georgia, Louisiana, and South Carolina.