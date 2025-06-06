Former Tennessee football coach Derek Dooley eyes GOP Senate run against Jon Ossoff in Georgia

DALTON, Ga. — Derek Dooley, a former University of Tennessee football coach, said Friday that he is considering a Republican run for U.S. Senate in Georgia in 2026 against Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff.
The trial balloon shows how Gov. Brian Kemp's decision not to run for the seat has left Georgia Republicans looking for other options to face off against Ossoff, considered the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent up for reelection next year.
Dooley, 56, said he would decide on a bid in coming weeks.
''Georgia deserves stronger common-sense leadership in the U.S. Senate that represents all Georgians and focuses on results — not headlines,'' Dooley said in a statement. ''I believe our state needs a political outsider in Washington — not another career politician — to cut through the noise and partisanship and get back to real problem solving.''
The announcement, first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, came as other declared candidates stumped before the state Republican convention in the northwest Georgia city of Dalton. Among Republicans who have declared their candidacies are U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, Insurance Commissioner John King and activist Reagan Box.
Other Republicans who could run include U.S. Reps. Mike Collins and Rich McCormick, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and state Sen. Greg Dolezal.
Attacks on Ossoff were among the most reliable applause lines during Friday afternoon speeches at the convention.
''Folks, President Trump needs backup, he needs backup in the Senate,'' King said.