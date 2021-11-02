ST. CLOUD – A 46-year-old St. Cloud woman has admitted to stealing nearly $119,000 from student activity accounts while she worked as a bookkeeper for Technical High School.

Allison P. Tadych pleaded guilty to one felony count of theft by swindle in Stearns County District Court on Oct. 22. On the same day, Judge Andrew Pearson sentenced Tadych to 310 days in Stearns County jail.

The sentence will be completed in 30-day segments staggered over the next five years, along with five years of supervised probation.

Pearson also ordered Tadych to pay a little more than $137,000 in restitution — about $21,000 to the school district and $116,000 to the district's insurance company.

Tadych was charged with the felony in November 2019 after district employees noticed discrepancies in student activities account balances over the previous two years.

According to court documents, Tadych resigned from her position as bookkeeper in July 2019, after which the district requested an independent audit and turned the matter over to St. Cloud police. The audit showed about $75,000 in missing deposits in 2018 and about $43,000 in 2019.

Tadych told investigators in 2019 she "would adjust the numbers" in an accounting program and "take approximately $200 several times a week," according to the criminal complaint.

"The defendant said she initially planned to pay it back but resigned from her position when she knew she would not be able to pay it back," document state.

In summer 2019, the St. Cloud school board moved student activity funds so the district would have oversight of the funds instead of the accounts being managed in each school building.

Jenny Berg • 612-673-7299

Twitter: @bergjenny